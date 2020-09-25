Minnesota man sentenced for crash that killed two women

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — A 24-year-old Minnesota man has been sentenced in connection with a July 4 crash that killed two women in western Montana. Mason David Drake received a 40-year sentence with 20 years suspended on Thursday for his role in the deaths. Drake entered into a plea deal with prosecutors in July. Prosecutors say Drake was intoxicated when his vehicle crossed Montana Highway 35 east of Kalispell and crashed head-on into a truck. The collision killed 59-year-old Alice Barten and her daughter, 31-year-old Katie Barten. An investigation by a trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol said Drake’s blood-alcohol level was .136%, which is above the legal limit of 0.08.