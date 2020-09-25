Nobel laureate refuses local honor over Poland’s LGBT ‘rift’

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Nobel Prize-winning writer Olga Tokarczuk has declined an honorary citizenship from the region of Poland where she lives because she would have had to share the honor with a Roman Catholic bishop who has made hostile comments about the LGBT community. Tokarczuk said in a tweet Friday that while she appreciated being considered, she “sadly” couldn’t accept Lower Silesia’s honorary citizenship. She said that receiving it at the same time as Bishop Ignacy Dec would highlight the “painful rift” in Poland over LGBT rights and make her “an element in this game.” Dec has repeatedly described the LGBT rights movement as a threat to the Catholic Church and to Poland, which is predominantly Catholic.