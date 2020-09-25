NYPD should stop making traffic stops, attorney general says

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general is recommending the New York Police Department get out of the business of routine traffic enforcement. Attorney General Letitia James’ suggestion Friday would be a radical change that she says would prevent encounters like one last year in the Bronx that escalated quickly and ended with an officer fatally shooting a motorist. James acts as a special prosecutor appointed to investigate certain police killings. She argued traffic stops for minor infractions often end in violence and that Allan Feliz’s death last October after he was pulled over for a seat belt violation “further underscores the need for this change.”