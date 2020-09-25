Portland protest declared unlawful assembly after fire set

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, have declared an unlawful assembly at a demonstration where a fire was set outside a police union building late Thursday. Several photos and videos posted online showed flames erupting outside the doors of the Portland Police Association office. News outlets report the fire was quickly extinguished. On Wednesday night people hurled several firebombs at officers in Oregon’s largest city during a demonstration over a Kentucky grand jury’s decision to not indict officers in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, police said. The city has already seen nearly four months of nightly protests over racial injustice and police brutality.