Renard Carter booked into Rochester jail, will appear in court Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The man charged with killing a pregnant woman and her 2-year-old daughter is behind bars in Rochester.

According to Rochester Police, 30-year-old Renard Carter arrived in Rochester just after midnight Friday. He is currently being held in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

He will make his first appearance in the Olmsted County Courthouse at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Carter was extradited from South Carolina to Minnesota. He was being held in a Columbia jail after being shot by police in South Carolina on September 13.

Carter is charged with three counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of Keona Foote, her daughter Miyona Miller and her unborn child.