School, teen agree to end lawsuit over sexual assault note

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Cape Elizabeth School Department has agreed to remove any record of discipline against a student who posted a note about sexual assault last year. The Portland Press Herald reports the move is part of a proposed settlement that would end an almost yearlong lawsuit. Sixteen-year-old Aela Mansmann sued the district for suspending her for posting a note that said there was “a rapist” at the school. The American Civil Liberties Union of Maine is representing Mansmann and won a temporary restraining order to block the suspension. An attorney for the school said the settlement preserves the district’s ability to discipline students for bullying. 

