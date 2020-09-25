Suspect in federal fraud probe found slain in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A lawyer representing a man under federal investigation for alleged involvement in a scheme to stage expensive car crashes says his client was shot to death inside a New Orleans apartment. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate quoted federal public defender Claude Kelly as saying that 54-year-old Cornelius Garrison was found dead Tuesday. His death came four days after the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Orleans filed charges accusing him of staging car crashes with tractor-trailers in exchange for $150,000. Kelly said Wednesday he was suspicious of the timing, adding that the defendant had grown concerned for his safety. He said New Orleans Police and the FBI were investigating.