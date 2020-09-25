The Latest: Louisville police arrest at least 24 in protest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police in Louisville, Kentucky, say at least 24 people were arrested from a protest in the city on Thursday. A statement says charges included unlawful assembly, failure to disperse and riot in the first degree. Authorities allege the protesters broke windows at a restaurant, damaged city buses, tried to set a fire and threw a flare into the street. Protests have broken out across the country following the announcement Wednesday that no officers were directly charged in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor. The Black woman was killed during a police raid in March. Police pulled back from the Louisville protest on Thursday night after negotiating an ending with demonstrators.