The other issues: Pandemic focus at UN pushes out key topics
Just as the coronavirus has taken center stage in daily life worldwide, it is hogging the conversation at the United Nations General Assembly, the biggest annual meeting of international leaders. That singular focus is raising concerns that ground will be lost in tackling other major problems that will be around long after a COVID-19 vaccine is developed. Some of the major issues getting scant attention: climate change, nuclear proliferation, refugee migration, poverty, cyber security and gender-based violence.