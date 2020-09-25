As campaign heats up, Trump woos Latino, Black voters

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — President Donald Trump is trying to chip away at his Democratic rival’s advantage with Black and Hispanic voters, wrapping up a two-day campaign swing that is ticking off boxes, both geographically and with key constituencies. Trump on Friday appealed to Hispanic voters in Florida, who could determine the election outcome in a crucial battleground state. He then visited Atlanta for an event on Black economic empowerment. He ended the day in Newport News, Virginia. Trump’s campaign has been struggling to make headway against Joe Biden, but believes the president’s support is growing among Latinos, including in Florida.