Trump’s $200 prescription cards won’t hit mailboxes just yet

WASHINGTON (AP) — If you’re on Medicare, don’t run to the mailbox just yet looking for a $200 prescription drug card courtesy of President Donald Trump. Government officials say key details of Trump’s giveaway still have to be worked out, from the exact timing to who will get them and how Medicare would cover the cost — which could approach $7 billion. Trade groups representing the two industries most affected by the plan — insurers and drug companies — said they had no information from the Trump administration. Public policy experts are calling the drug discount cards for seniors an attention-grabbing move that in the end won’t change much.