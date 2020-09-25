US Rep. Craig asks supporters to vote despite snag in race

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota congresswoman whose race has been roiled by a third-party candidate’s death is urging supporters to vote for her and the rest of the Democratic ticket, even though votes in her race won’t count under current circumstances. Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig urged voters to mark their ballots in her race anyway, hinting that a legal challenge could be coming. Craig is running against Republican Tyler Kistner. Also on the ballot is Adam Charles Weeks, of the Legal Marijuana Now Party, whose death triggered a state law that postpones the contest until a special election in February.