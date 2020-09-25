Vikings rule starting CBs Hughes, Dantzler out vs. Titans

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The struggling Minnesota Vikings defense will be further depleted this weekend, with two more starters sidelined. Cornerback Mike Hughes has a neck injury, and cornerback Cameron Dantzler has a rib injury. Both players were declared out for the winless Vikings when they host Tennessee on Sunday. Dantzler missed the previous game, too. Backup cornerback Kris Boyd was also listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. Two of the team’s stars on that side of the ball are on injured reserve: defensive end Danielle Hunter and linebacker Anthony Barr.