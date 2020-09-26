Amy Coney Barrett, likely high court pick, is Scalia’s heir

CHICAGO (AP) — President Donald Trump is widely expected to announce the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett, a 48-year-old who would be among the youngest justices to assume a high-court seat and hence potentially one of the longest-serving. Her selection is as sure to energize the president’s base as it is to galvanize his foes with only weeks left to Election Day. Barrett’s nomination could become a reckoning over abortion, an issue that has divided Americans for almost half a century. Liberals fear Barrett’s views as a Roman Catholic coupled with her devotion to an interpretation of the Constitution known as originalism could chip away at Roe v. Wade.