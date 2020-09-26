Armani, Ferragamo premier short films for Milan Fashion Week

MILAN (AP) — To show or not to show. Each Milan fashion house had to make a difficult decision how to reach the fashion public this season under the safety constraints imposed by the coronavirus. Giorgio Armani maintained a virtual presence with a short career retrospective airing before his 99-look combined women’s and men’s collections. Salvatore Ferragamo invited guests to an outdoor showing of a Hitchcock-inspired Technicolor collection, which was preceded with a short suspense film by Luca Guadagnino.