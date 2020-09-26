Asia Today: Morrison vows ‘titanic effort’ to lift economy

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the Australian budget, to be delivered Oct. 6, will be a “titanic effort” to return the country to economic growth amid the coronavirus pandemic. Morrison told reporters Sunday that the budget will the “most unprecedented investment in Australia’s future.” Australia’s GDP shrank 7% in the quarter form April to June, the largest contraction since 1959. That followed a 0.3% decline in the first quarter, meaning Australia was technically in recession for the first time in 30 years. Business shutdowns forced by the pandemic cost almost 1 million jobs and resulted in a major reduction in household spending despite Morrison’s government providing almost $140.5 billion in economic stimulus.