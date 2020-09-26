Bavarian leader backs California-style deadline for gas cars

BERLIN (AP) — The governor of Bavaria has backed a deadline for phasing out gasoline-powered vehicles akin to the 2035 date proposed by California. The German state is home to automakers BMW and Audi. Markus Soeder told a virtual convention of his ruling center-right party Saturday that he favors “setting an end date after which combustion (cars) with fossil fuels can’t be registered any longer.” Soeder called for financial incentives to encourage consumers to buy the most efficient combustion engine cars in the meantime. He also said engines that use low or no-emission fuels such as hydrogen or renewable biofuels should remain an option in future.