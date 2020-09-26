Big drop in temperatures arrives next week

We saw rather gray conditions across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa today. Partial cloud cover will remain overnight with mild temperatures in the mid 50s. Winds will be breezy out of the west at10-15 mph.

Cooler, yet still seasonal temperatures are in store for Sunday, after the passing of a cold front. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s with the chance for a few spotty showers. Winds will remain breezy out of the west at 10-15 mph.

Yet another passing cold front early Monday will plummet temperatures into the 50s for highs during the upcoming week.