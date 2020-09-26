Bio highlights of Amy Coney Barrett, Trump’s high court pick

WASHINGTON (AP) — Here are some biographical details on Amy Coney Barrett, nominated by President Donald Trump for the U.S. Supreme Court. She is a judge on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals nominated by President Donald Trump in 2017 and considered once before by Trump for a high court seat; her three-year judicial record shows a clear and consistent conservative bent. She is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame Law School and Rhodes College who has taught law at Notre Dame, worked for a Washington law firm and clerked for Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. /she is a devout Catholic mother of seven and Louisiana native born in 1972.