Greek police seize 500,000 ecstasy pills, arrest 3 people

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek police say they have seized 500,000 ecstasy pills and arrested three people. Police said Saturday that the operation took place Friday in Thessaloniki, Greece’s second-largest city. The street value of the pills was 10 million euros. First, police arrested a 56-year-old Greek truck driver in a truck rest area west of the northern city. They found 180,000 pills in the truck. Shortly afterwards, police stopped a car where they found 320,000 more ecstasy pills. They also arrested two Iraqis, ages 49 and 52, one a long-time resident of the Netherlands and the other a resident of Greece. Police are searching for a fourth person, another Greek truck driver.