Hall 154 yards rushing, 3 TDs as Iowa State beats TCU 37-34

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Breece Hall fan for 154 yards and three touchdowns as Iowa State opened Big 12 play with a 37-34 win at TCU. JaQuan Bailey had 3 1/2 sacks to become the career leader for the Cyclones. He also recovered a fumble after one of his sacks to set up Brock Purdy’s touchdown pass just before halftime. The Cyclones are 1-1. TCU played its first game of coach Gary Patterson’s 20th season. The Horned Frogs weren’t able to play their scheduled nonconference game against SMU after positive COVID-19 tests. TCU had a crowd of 11,852.