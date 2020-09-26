In Breonna Taylor’s name: Devastation and a search for hope

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case has been a painful gut punch to protesters, many of them Black women, in Kentucky and throughout the country. Those who rallied all summer in Taylor’s name sacrificed jobs, homes and friendships. They also believed that a Black woman killed by police might finally get justice, and in that justice America would signal that their lives and the lives of other Black women have worth. Now, after the decision, these same protesters are searching for hope and a reason to keep fighting.