India to spend $15 million to boost Buddhist ties in region

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has announced a $15 million grant for promotion of Buddhist ties with its neighbor Sri Lanka. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the offer during a virtual summit with his Sri Lankan counterpart, Mahinda Rajapaksa, on Saturday. Buddhism is practiced by more than 70% of Sri Lanka’s population. India’s External affairs Ministry said the promotion will be through construction and renovation of Buddhist monasteries, capacity development, cultural exchanges, archaeological cooperation and reciprocal exposition of Gautam Buddha’s relics.