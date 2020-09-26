Man points gun at protesters outside GOP candidate’s rally

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Police are investigating a confrontation in which a man pointed a gun toward protesters outside a campaign rally for a Republican candidate for a U.S. Senate seat in Delaware. In a Facebook post, Republican challenger Lauren Witzke said she saw a video of Thursday’s incident and denounced the behavior of the armed man, whom she identified as one of her supporters. Delaware State Police Cpl. Jason Hatchell told the News Journal that troopers monitoring the rally were about a block away when the incident occurred outside the state Republican Party’s headquarters. Witzke won the Republican primary earlier this month and faces Sen. Chris Coons, a Democrat, in the November general election.