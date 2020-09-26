About 200 people gather in Portland for right-wing rally

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — About 200 people gathered in Portland, Oregon, for a right-wing rally Saturday, dozens of them wearing militarized body armor. It was far fewer than the thousands expected to appear. Organizers described the event as a free speech event to support President Donald Trump and the police, restore law and order and condemn anti-fascists and what the Proud Boys called “domestic terrorism.” Right-wing groups have been critical of Mayor Ted Wheeler’s failure to stop four months of nightly protests in support of Black Lives Matter and cutting the police budget. Several events to oppose the Proud Boys’ message are also planned.