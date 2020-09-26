Reagan’s age, Mitt’s binders: Presidential debate highlights

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are set to meet next week for their first debate, a highly anticipated event in a highly unusual election year. The campaign has been divisive on a historical scale, and the debate between the two candidates is expected to be fiery. Presidential debate history is full of moments that stand out, such as Ronald Reagan’s humorous retort about not using his younger opponent’s age against him and Mitt Romney’s comment about “binders of women” full of potential job candidates. Against that backdrop, Trump and Biden are set to face off Tuesday in a debate moderated by Fox News Channel’s Chris Wallace.