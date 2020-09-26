Thousands march in Washington to pray and show Trump support

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of people have packed the National Mall in downtown Washington to pray and show their support for President Donald Trump. The march, which stretched from the Lincoln Memorial to the U.S. Capitol, was held just hours before Trump was set to announce he was nominating a conservative judge for the Supreme Court. Few in the crowd wore masks. Some sported red caps with the words “Let’s Make America Godly Again,” a play on Trump’s signature MAGA caps. Vice President Mike Pence spoke to the marchers and asked them to pray for the new Supreme Court nominee.