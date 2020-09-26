Trump caps judiciary remake with choice of Barrett for court

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is capping a dramatic reshaping of the federal judiciary with another Supreme Court nomination. He expect the efforts will resonate for a generation. He also hopes the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the high court will boost his reelection effort as he looks to fend off Democrat Joe Biden. Republican senators are lining up for a swift confirmation of Barrett before the Nov. 3 election, as they aim to lock in conservative gains in the federal judiciary before a potential transition of power. Trump hailed Barrett as “a woman of remarkable intellect and character,” saying he had studied her record closely before making the pick.