Twins beat Reds 7-3, clinch home field in 1st round

9:57 pm

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Luis Arraez matched career highs with four hits and three RBIs in his return to the lineup, and the Minnesota Twins clinched home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs Saturday night with a 7-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. Minnesota maintained its one-game lead in the AL Central over the Chicago White Sox, who beat the crosstown Cubs 9-5. The Twins can wrap up their second consecutive division crown — and the No. 2 seed in the American League — with another win Sunday against Cincinnati or a White Sox loss at home to the Cubs. If the teams finish tied, Chicago wins the division because it holds the tiebreaker over the Twins.

Associated Press

Associated Press

