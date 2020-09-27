Attenborough gives shark tooth to 7-year-old Prince George

LONDON (AP) — Veteran broadcaster David Attenborough has given Britain’s Prince George a giant shark tooth fossil after a private viewing of his new documentary at Kensington Palace. Photos released by the palace showed the 7-year-old prince looking intrigued as he looked at the tooth from a carcharocles megalodon, a species that lived more than 3 million years ago and was three times the size of modern great white sharks. Attenborough, 94, found the tooth during a family holiday to Malta in the late 1960s. The film, “David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet,” is a personal reflection on his career as a naturalist and the changes he has seen during his lifetime.