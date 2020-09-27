How it happened: From law professor to high court in 4 years

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four years ago, Amy Coney Barrett was a little-known law professor in Indiana. Within weeks, she is likely to be the newest associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court. Barrett’s fast-track rise, set to drive the nation’s highest court to the right for a generation or longer, is the fulfillment of a decadeslong effort by conservatives to remake the federal bench that kicked into high gear after President Donald Trump was elected. Trump’s 2016 election hinged in part on white evangelicals’ reluctant support of his candidacy tied to his promise of filling the seat vacated by the death of Antonin Scalia with a conservative.