Mali transitional government appoints new prime minister

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s transitional president has appointed former minister of foreign affairs, Moctar Ouane, as the West African nation’s prime minister days after being sworn into office. Sunday’s appointment of a civilian prime minister was a major condition imposed by the West African regional economic bloc, ECOWAS, on Mali to lift sanctions that were imposed after an Aug. 18 coup. ECOWAS had closed borders to Mali and stopped financial flows to put pressure on the junta to quickly return to a civilian government. The transitional government will lead Mali to an election in 18 months.