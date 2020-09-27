North Korea accuses South of intrusion to find dead official

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea is accusing South Korea of sending ships across the disputed sea boundary to find the body of a South Korean official recently killed by North Korean troops. The North’s Korean Central News Agency on Sunday warned the incursion could escalate tensions. South Korea denied it had crossed the border. Along with its denial, South Korea proposed a joint investigation to resolve discrepancies in each country’s account of the South Korean official’s death last week. Officials in Seoul have said the 47-year-old was likely attempting to defect before North Korean troops aboard a boat fatally shot him and burned his body. According to Seoul, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un apologized for the official’s death.