On guns, abortion, high court could become more conservative

WASHINGTON (AP) — If Congress confirms President Donald Trump’s nominee to succeed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Supreme Court would become more conservative and also perhaps more ready to tackle certain hot-button issues like abortion and guns. Chief Justice John Roberts would also likely become less able to steer the outcome in divisive cases. Ginsburg, who died Sept. 18 at 87, led the court’s liberal wing, and Roberts on occasion sided with liberals. But Trump’s choice of Judge Amy Coney Barrett could set the nine-member court with six conservative justices, who could cast rightward decisions on guns, abortion and more.