Officer hurt, suspect detained after police station shooting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Police Department says one of its officers was hurt in a shooting at a police station late Saturday. The department says in a series of tweets that the shooting occurred at its Harbor Station. Police say the officer is being treated for an injury that’s not considered to be life-threatening. A suspect is in custody. Chief Michel Moore says in a tweet that the officer was stable. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti sent his “best wishes for a quick and full recovery” for the officer in a tweet.