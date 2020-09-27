RPD responds to shooting at The Gates of Rochester Apartments

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC)-- On Sunday, there was a shooting at The Gates of Rochester Apartment complex.

Rochester Police received a call around 3:30 p.m. that people were shooting in the parking lot. RPD says no one was hurt. Residents told officers they heard six to seven gunshots. Officers also recovered shell casings.

"It sounds like there was an altercation or argument in the parking lot. People were on foot, and then the shooting occurred and the people fled on foot. We don't have much more than that," said Sgt. Jared Pankratz.

The department is looking for possible suspects.

"We don't really have a description to go on. We did get a vehicle description that we will keep to ourselves at this point," Pankratz said.

If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).