Seasonably cold temperatures this week with isolated rain chances

Cooler days are ahead for the region as temperatures will slip into the 50s for highs throughout this week. Tonight, temperatures will be seasonal in the mid 40s with mostly cloudy skies. A few spotty showers are possible between 8 pm and 2 am minor accumulations possible. Winds will be light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

The passing of a second cold front early Monday will cause high temperatures for the day to only manage the mid 50s with mainly cloudy skies. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest at 10-15 mph with spotty showers possible during the afternoon.

Conditions improve slightly for Tuesday and Wednesday as highs warm into the upper 50s and even take a run towards 60 degrees on Wednesday. More clouds than sunshine are expected Tuesday with partly sunny conditions possible for Wednesday. Both days will see a chance for isolated rain showers in the afternoon.

Chilly temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s are on tap for Thursday and Friday. Thursday afternoon will see a chance for isolated showers in the afternoon, while Friday will look to see abundant sunshine.

Sunny skies look to continue into the weekend, but seasonably cool temperatures in the 50s will remain. Sunday could see an chance for isolated showers.