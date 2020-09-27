The eyes don’t have it: Masks upset classroom communication

Masks are as much a part of the new school year as books and pencils while classes resume during the coronavirus pandemic. But the face coverings pose a problem for educators who teach students who are deaf, hard of hearing or are learning English. Experts say the masks might muffle some sounds and students need to see the teacher’s mouth in order to learn how to form words. Sight also plays a crucial role for deaf and hard of hearing students to read speech. Experts say teachers can speak louder and use videos to aid students. They’re also wearing clear masks, which some districts have provided.