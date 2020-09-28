 Skip to Content

$20M settlement reached in police killing of handcuffed man

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A Maryland county has agreed to a $20 million settlement with the family of a man who was handcuffed in a patrol car when a police officer shot and killed him. Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced the settlement Monday. The county police officer who killed 43-year-old William Green in January was arrested on charges including second-degree murder and has a trial scheduled for next year. Michael Owen Jr., who was a 10-year veteran of the police department, has been jailed since his arrest. Alsobrooks said Green was unarmed with his hands cuffed behind his back when Owen shot him six times.

