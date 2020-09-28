3 countries to assess new info about 1994 ferry sinking

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden, Finland and Estonia will jointly assess what they called “new significant information” in connection the sinking of a ferry in the Baltic Sea in 1994 with the loss of 852 lives. A television documentary about the disaster on the M/S Estonia includes new underwater video images from the wreck site showing a large hole in the hull. However, the countries said they will rely on a 1997 report that said the ferry sank after the bow door locks failed in a storm, and rejected the theory of a hole, which has long been the focus of speculation about a possible explosion on board.