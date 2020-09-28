Alabama city removes Confederate monument following vote

ANNISTON, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama city has removed a 115-year-old Confederate monument following a vote by city leaders. Workers with the city of Anniston removed the stone obelisk from the grassy median of a busy avenue late Sunday. The City Council voted earlier this month to take down the monument to Confederate artillery officer John Pelham. The memorial was erected in 1905. Leaders say it will be taken to a Confederate history park. The removal comes during a national reckoning over Confederate symbols that followed the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.