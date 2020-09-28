Asia Today: South Korea’s daily virus cases at another low

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s daily coronavirus increase was the lowest in about 50 days as new infections trend lower. Many experts have warned, however, that the virus could spread again after this week’s traditional Chuseok autumn holidays, when people usually travel to visit their relatives. Health authorities have urged people to refrain from traveling this year because of the risk of spreading the virus. Elsewhere, deaths from the virus have surpassed 1 million worldwide, according to a Johns Hopkins University count.