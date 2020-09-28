Athlete of the Week – Tyler Johnson, Dover-Eyota Boys Soccer

EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) - No one in the Three Rivers Conference has figured out how to stop Dover-Eyota's Tyler Johnson. The Eagles are a perfect 8-0 this season, and are led by their senior goal scoring machine.

"Once [the ball] hits the back of the net, I know I've done something good," said Johnson.

He's done something good 18 times this year. Johnson's double-digit goal tally is the second-best in the state.

"Tyler just has a fantastic sense of how to see the field, how to see the goal, and he has a nose for finishing," said D-E Head Coach John Pittenger. "He's got a hunger, and he's a remarkably aggressive kid."

Despite his 18 goal total, Johnson isn't a selfish player. Johnson always tries to make the best play, and the results have followed.

"He doesn't look to score primarily. He looks for the best opportunity," said Pittenger. "He's got a combination of skills. He's quite fast, but he knows how to use his body so we can really control the ball."

Johnson's personal success comes on the heels of team success. In just their fourth year as a program, the Eagles wrapped up their first Three Rivers Conference title with a 4-0 victory over St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura last week.

"It feels good for all of us," Johnson said. "We all worked very hard these past years, and it just came together that we needed to do something this year to get it."

Johnson has also ticked off a personal goal this season, something he says his teammates have helped him achieve.

"I would like to thank them for getting me up there. I've always wanted to be up in the Top 5 at least for goals, and they got me there," said Johnson.

Tyler Johnson of the Dover-Eyota Boys soccer team is this week's KTTC Athlete of the Week.