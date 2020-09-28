Blustery and cool today; a cool, unsettled week is ahead

A breezy, cool Monday

Cooler air is pouring into the region today on the heels of a cold front that swept through the Upper Mississippi Valley Sunday night. We'll have peeks of sunshine today with thickening clouds for the afternoon when some light rain showers will wrap around a storm system to our north, making for a gray, damp, and blustery afternoon across the area. Winds will pick up late in the morning and for the afternoon, occasionally reaching 25 miles per hour, certainly adding a chill to the air as high temperatures only be in the mid 50s, about ten degrees below the seasonal average.