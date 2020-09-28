Brazil vets work to heal jaguars burned in Pantanal wildfire

CORUMBA DE GOIAS, Brazil (AP) — Veterinarians in the Brazilian state of Goias are working to heal jaguars injured in the wildfires crackling their way through the Pantanal wetlands, including a sedated female whose paws were scorched. The institute’s operational coordinator Daniela Gianni said three jaguars have so far received stem cells at the NEX Institute, an organization that defends wild cats and the only place actively using the experimental treatment to tend the felines’ wounds. NEX treated its first feline nine years ago. The other two are recent victims of the wildfires crackling their way through the Pantanal.