‘Brief’ 911 outage affects Rochester, several states

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A 911 outage affected dispatch centers in several states Wednesday evening.

According to a news release from Rochester Police, the outage began shortly after 6 p.m. RPD says dispatch centers in several states including Minnesota, Indiana, Colorado and Arizona were impacted.

Service in Rochester was restored a little before 7 o'clock. Lumen, previously known as CenturyLink, is investigating what caused the outage.

The outage may have lasted longer in other areas.