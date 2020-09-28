CAMPUS DIARIES: Iowa student gives tour of campus building amid pandemic changes

INDIANOLA, Iowa (KTTC) -- Iowa college student Ethan Humble walks you through McNeil Hall, one of his favorite buildings at Simpson College. He also highlights a few of the programs and opportunities that Simpson has for his students. Be sure to reach out to him with any ideas you may have for stories in the future.

Campus Diaries is a special KTTC project giving you a window into the lives of college students as they navigate a new and changing learning environment amid the COVID-19 pandemic. We're following our campus diarists as they show us how student life has changed. Follow along for updates on our Campus Diaries page.