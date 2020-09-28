CAMPUS DIARIES: USD begins asymptomatic COVID-19 testing

VERMILLION, S.D. (KTTC) -- At the beginning of September, the University of South Dakota had 238 confirmed cases of COVID-19. In the three weeks that have followed, that case number fell to 26. Campus Diaries correspondent, Diana Humble, shares some of the tactics that USD has used to flatten the curve.

