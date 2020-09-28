China fires back at US over environment, South China Sea

BEIJING (AP) — U.S.-China friction has flared again, with Beijing firing back at accusations by Washington that it is a leading cause of global environmental damage and has reneged on its promise not to militarize the South China Sea. A document issued last week by the State Department cited China’s record on issues from greenhouse gas emissions to wildlife trafficking. A State Department spokeswoman followed that with a statement saying China has “pursued a reckless and provocative militarization” of the South China Sea’s Spratly Islands. A foreign ministry spokesman responded Monday by asking why the U.S. is withdrawing from the Paris agreement on climate change. He says U.S. military actions have made it “the biggest threat to the peace and stability of the South China Sea.”