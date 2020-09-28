Coronavirus outbreak for crew on cruise ship in Greece

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say 12 crew members on a Maltese-flagged cruise ship carrying more than 1,500 people on a Greek islands tour have tested positive for coronavirus and have been isolated on board. The Mein Schiff 6, operated by TUI Cruises, began its trip in Heraklion on the southern Greek island of Crete on Sunday night, with 922 passengers and 666 crew members to sail to Piraeus, the country’s main port near the capital of Athens, and later to the western island of Corfu. Sample tests for coronavirus carried out on 150 crewmembers found 12 crew positive but asymptomatic. The passengers had undergone coronavirus tests before boarding. Further testing is being done Tuesday.